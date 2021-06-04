Metal (MTL) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Metal has a market cap of $149.42 million and $16.11 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.28 or 0.00006149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00078788 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00103209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00025535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.28 or 0.01004914 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,647.72 or 0.09846558 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

