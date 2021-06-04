MetaMorph (METM) Achieves Market Cap of $282,897.23

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One MetaMorph coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded down 38.2% against the US dollar. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $282,897.23 and $1,165.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00077043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00022674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.06 or 0.00970042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.45 or 0.09660937 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00050385 BTC.

MetaMorph Coin Profile

METM is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 coins. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

