Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €12.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

B4B3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.47) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Metro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €8.89 ($10.46).

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €11.30 ($13.29) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 million and a PE ratio of 7.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €10.79. Metro has a 12 month low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a 12 month high of €13.00 ($15.29).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

