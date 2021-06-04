MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0467 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of MFV opened at $6.65 on Friday. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $6.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.47.
MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile
Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.