MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0467 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of MFV opened at $6.65 on Friday. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $6.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.47.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

