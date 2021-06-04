Michael John Sullivan Buys 1,000 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Director Michael John Sullivan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael John Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Heartland Express alerts:

On Tuesday, April 27th, Michael John Sullivan purchased 1,000 shares of Heartland Express stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $18,430.00.

Heartland Express stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.90. 19,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,800. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.45 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Heartland Express by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.