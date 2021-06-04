Micromines (MICRO) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Micromines coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Micromines has traded 70.6% lower against the dollar. Micromines has a market cap of $68,556.10 and $1,532.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Micromines Coin Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 coins. Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines . The official website for Micromines is micromines.co . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Micromines

