Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives $289.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $290.70.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.79. 25,271,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,499,469. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $182.01 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,663 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after buying an additional 44,991 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

