Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lessened by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,409 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.5% of Security National Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $245.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.01 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

