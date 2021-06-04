Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $428.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will post $428.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $423.60 million and the highest is $431.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $413.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAA shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.09.

NYSE MAA opened at $163.77 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $108.06 and a one year high of $165.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $101,190.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,860.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,671 shares of company stock worth $6,415,840 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

