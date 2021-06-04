Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 132,900 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the April 29th total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPB opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mid Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $29.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.94 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 23.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

