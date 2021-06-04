Mirrored Netflix Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for approximately $502.01 or 0.01351043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $30.74 million and approximately $77,766.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00067665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.46 or 0.00294590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.00237462 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.02 or 0.01130380 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,121.01 or 0.99901587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 61,225 coins. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars.

