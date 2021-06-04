Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 325 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $150.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.03. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $125.18 and a one year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

