Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires Shares of 3,554 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.23.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $108.23 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.