Mission Wealth Management LP Has $363,000 Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $142.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.80. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.79 and a 1 year high of $143.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,477 shares of company stock worth $21,174,398. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.42.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.