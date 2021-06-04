Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases Shares of 6,182 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,093,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 62.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MP Materials from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of MP opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 16.99 and a quick ratio of 16.51. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 142.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.48.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

