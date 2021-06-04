Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,156 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on COP. Raymond James raised shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.23.

COP opened at $59.47 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.44, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

