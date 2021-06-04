Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 363 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,666,000 after buying an additional 506,598 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,073,000 after buying an additional 3,727,385 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,995,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,133,000 after buying an additional 637,530 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,551,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,120,000 after buying an additional 118,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,602,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,903,000 after buying an additional 536,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $89.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.