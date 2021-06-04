Mission Wealth Management LP Takes $256,000 Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 226,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,828,000 after buying an additional 110,165 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,599,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after buying an additional 59,606 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,052,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,890,000 after buying an additional 56,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,997,000.

Shares of VPU opened at $143.38 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $119.99 and a 52 week high of $148.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.41.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

