Mission Wealth Management LP Takes Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,673,000 after buying an additional 15,167 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,835,000 after buying an additional 17,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $8,368,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $200.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.84. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.81 and a 12-month high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

