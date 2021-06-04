Mist (MIST) Price Reaches $0.0556 on Major Exchanges

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. In the last week, Mist has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mist has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $11,622.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mist coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00078766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00025034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.69 or 0.01008358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,665.16 or 0.09863623 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00052505 BTC.

About Mist

Mist (MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

