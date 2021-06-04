Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

Get Momo alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Momo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Momo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.10 to $19.30 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Momo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Momo from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Momo in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.47.

Shares of MOMO opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.48. Momo has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Momo had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Momo’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Momo will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Momo by 5.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Momo during the first quarter worth about $9,614,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Momo by 9.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP boosted its position in Momo by 70.2% during the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 1,361,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,064,000 after acquiring an additional 561,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Momo by 36.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

About Momo

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momo (MOMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.