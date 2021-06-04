Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,017,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,111,000 after buying an additional 38,378 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 38.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,411,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,640,000 after buying an additional 390,900 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.82. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

