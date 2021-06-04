MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MDB opened at $271.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 0.73. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $186.27 and a 12 month high of $428.96.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $114,732.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,988 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total value of $1,228,104.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,081,491.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,720 shares of company stock valued at $90,684,468 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. UBS Group cut their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.19.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.