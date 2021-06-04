MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.43)-$(0.40) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company issued revenue guidance of $180-$183 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.01 million.MongoDB also updated its FY22 guidance to $(1.38)-$(1.25) EPS.

MDB stock traded up $32.54 on Friday, reaching $303.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,071. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $186.27 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.45 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 45.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MongoDB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $374.25.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total transaction of $1,228,104.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,081,491.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.85, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,967.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,720 shares of company stock valued at $90,684,468. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.