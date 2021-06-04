Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of MRCC stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 76.18%. Analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.