Morgan Stanley Increases Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $326.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $326.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Travel from an underweight rating to a market weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $216.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $99.27 and a 52 week high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 76.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 78,760 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at about $959,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

