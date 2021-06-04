Morgan Stanley Raises Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $37.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASAN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.77.

Shares of ASAN opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion and a PE ratio of -24.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.38. Asana has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $832,478.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,060,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $706,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,742. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Asana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

