Morgan Stanley Reiterates Buy Rating for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $56.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

SYF stock opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.88. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.07.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,301,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 186.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,485,000 after buying an additional 4,074,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after buying an additional 3,460,644 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 111.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after buying an additional 3,369,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 363.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,016,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,420,000 after buying an additional 3,149,326 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

