Morningstar Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,291. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.50. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $54.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

