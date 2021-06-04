Morningstar Investment Management LLC Has $49.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 29.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 593,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,941 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 4.9% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $49,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.73. 25,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,196. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.32 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

