Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,794,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.6% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $120,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,275,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,032,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,517 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,459,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,458,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,552,000 after buying an additional 567,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,002,000 after buying an additional 49,666 shares in the last quarter.

VGIT stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.81. The company had a trading volume of 25,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,308. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $70.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

