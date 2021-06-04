Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 6,536 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,536 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $58,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 33,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 16,042 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFH traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,335. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.59. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $55.04 and a twelve month high of $94.78.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

