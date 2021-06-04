Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 887 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 509,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $32,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,103,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,447,000 after acquiring an additional 505,260 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 26,082.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,949,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,782 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,709,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,213,000 after purchasing an additional 310,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,996,000 after purchasing an additional 266,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,647,000 after acquiring an additional 219,953 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.52. The company had a trading volume of 69,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,958. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $69.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.56.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.