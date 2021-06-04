MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Downgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co to “Neutral”

Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MorphoSys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink raised shares of MorphoSys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MorphoSys from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MOR opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $35.73.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $42.99 million during the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 137.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 4.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 62.4% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,064,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $963,000. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.