MUFG Securities EMEA plc Decreases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 66.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,074,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,067,466,000 after buying an additional 647,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,322,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,334,649,000 after acquiring an additional 572,841 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,057,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,196,135,000 after acquiring an additional 229,413 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,593 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $109.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.96. The company has a market capitalization of $194.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.