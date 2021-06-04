MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,235,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $52,555,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1,201.7% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 151,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,997,000 after purchasing an additional 139,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,372,000 after purchasing an additional 83,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 391,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,601,000 after purchasing an additional 74,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN opened at $231.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.23. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.19 and a 12 month high of $270.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $4,098,856.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,691,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,058,766.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $735,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,133.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,716 shares of company stock valued at $50,815,484. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

