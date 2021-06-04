MUFG Securities EMEA plc Lowers Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.3% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 65,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,299,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth $654,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,661,000 after acquiring an additional 35,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $127.72 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $66.99 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.36.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

RGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

