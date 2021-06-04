MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New $4.96 Million Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.05% of Neurocrine Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 21,933 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $94.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.98. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

