MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases New Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $715,679,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $99,138,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Equitable by 653.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,319,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at $63,056,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EQH opened at $31.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $1,822,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $6,592,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

