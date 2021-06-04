MUFG Securities EMEA plc Reduces Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 78.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 305,900 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,467,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,740,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,107 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,827 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,906,000 after purchasing an additional 939,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 491.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 738,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,813,000 after purchasing an additional 613,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $82.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.29. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.21%.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ES shares. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.70.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

