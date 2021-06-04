Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.85.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTL. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of TSE:MTL traded down C$0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting C$13.05. 144,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.30. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$5.98 and a 52-week high of C$13.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.80.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$310.20 million. Research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.8199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

