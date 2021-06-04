Must Asset Management Inc. Invests $966,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. Alibaba Group makes up about 0.8% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA opened at $217.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $204.39 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.69. The stock has a market cap of $588.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.