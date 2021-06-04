Must Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,386,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,930,000. CarLotz accounts for about 7.8% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $2,947,000. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair started coverage on CarLotz in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CarLotz, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $584.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.56.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. On average, analysts expect that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

