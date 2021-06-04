MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Head to Head Review

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) and MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Glen Burnie Bancorp and MVB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A MVB Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

MVB Financial has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.77%. Given MVB Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MVB Financial is more favorable than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and MVB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glen Burnie Bancorp 13.90% 5.57% 0.47% MVB Financial 25.73% 19.39% 1.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of MVB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of MVB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. MVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. MVB Financial pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glen Burnie Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and MVB Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MVB Financial has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and MVB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glen Burnie Bancorp $14.68 million 2.35 $1.67 million N/A N/A MVB Financial $172.29 million 2.91 $37.41 million $3.06 14.08

MVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Summary

MVB Financial beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides residential and commercial real estate, construction, land acquisition and development, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer installment lending, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers ancillary products and services comprising safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as electronic banking services that include telephone banking, online banking, bill pay, card control, mobile app, merchant source capture, mobile deposit capture, Zelle, etc. Further, it provides treasury services, including wire transfer and ACH services, and debit cards. Additionally, the company engages in the business of acquiring, holding, and disposing of real property. It serves customers in northern Anne Arundel county and surrounding areas from its main office and branch in Glen Burnie, Maryland; and branch offices in Odenton, Riviera Beach, Crownsville, Severn, Linthicum, and Severna Park, Maryland. The company also has a remote ATM located in Pasadena, Maryland. Glen Burnie Bancorp was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans. The company also provides debit cards; cashier's checks; safe deposit rental facilities; and non-deposit investment services, as well as automated teller machines, and internet and telephone banking services. The company operates 13 full-service banking branches; ten offices in West Virginia; and three in Virginia. MVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Fairmont, West Virginia.

