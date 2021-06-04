MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $90.26

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $90.26 and last traded at $88.13, with a volume of 1133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.08.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. MYR Group’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $654,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,730.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $479,883.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,011 shares in the company, valued at $9,337,071.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,425 shares of company stock worth $5,286,783 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,922,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

