Name Change Token (NCT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.41 Million

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 4th. Name Change Token has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $178,056.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0341 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00078296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00025456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.35 or 0.01008641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,623.33 or 0.09788883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00051955 BTC.

Name Change Token Coin Profile

Name Change Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 41,464,001 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

