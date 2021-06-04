Nanobiotix S.A.’s (NASDAQ:NBTX) Lock-Up Period Will End on June 9th

Nanobiotix’s (NASDAQ:NBTX) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, June 9th. Nanobiotix had issued 7,300,000 shares in its IPO on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $98,550,000 based on an initial share price of $13.50. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities analysts have commented on NBTX shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.

NBTX stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. Nanobiotix has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $569.53 million and a PE ratio of -10.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nanobiotix during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nanobiotix by 20,183.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 69,836 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nanobiotix during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,250,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in Nanobiotix during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,375,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Nanobiotix during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,500,000. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Nanobiotix Company Profile

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

