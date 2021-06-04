NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Gap Down to $53.50

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.50, but opened at $52.28. NanoString Technologies shares last traded at $52.71, with a volume of 711 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSTG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a current ratio of 14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.85.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 10,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $635,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $2,067,979.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,219.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,156 shares of company stock valued at $8,971,806 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 444.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 79,533 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,139,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 526.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 108,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 37.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 266,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after purchasing an additional 72,256 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

