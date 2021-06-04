NaPoleonX (NPX) Achieves Market Cap of $8.78 Million

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded up 46.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last week, NaPoleonX has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One NaPoleonX coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NaPoleonX has a market cap of $8.78 million and approximately $838.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00077867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00025104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.33 or 0.01005193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,600.57 or 0.09746815 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00051681 BTC.

NaPoleonX is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

