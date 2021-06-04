Nasdacoin (NSD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11,414.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 36.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $305,013.77 and $11,414.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 70.2% against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000403 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 114.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,233,073 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

